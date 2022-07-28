ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Terror As Delta Plane Forced to U-Turn Mid-Atlantic Over Fuel Emergency

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 73

wibob
3d ago

I never understood the point of vaguenesses in times of emergency. Dang it just tell everyone exactly what is going on the very act of not trying to cause a panic causes a panic. Just tell them oh we have a fuel imbalance not sure why we have to go back it is possible we have a small leak or one of the engines is sucking up more fuel than it should be.

Reply(4)
10
John Roder
3d ago

What’s scary about an aircraft following plan B and doing something it’s designed to do when plan A isn’t viable?

Reply(5)
19
Joh Fertitta
2d ago

There was a small fuel leak. The AC came out to see if it was visible; it wasn't. The plane wasn't 'tilting to one side.' There was no emergency. But it couldn't have made 5,000 miles. That's why they went back..

Reply
3
 

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
