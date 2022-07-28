ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ukrainian man performs at sold out Coldplay gig after being approached by Chris Martin

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7knM_0gvnGDXI00

A Ukrainian man performed at a sold out Coldplay gig in Poland after being approached by frontman Chris Martin while busking on the streets of Warsaw .

Romario Punch, 26, was recently busking near the Vistula River in Poland’s capital when he was approached by the Coldplay singer.

The singer sported a Ukrainian flag when Martin invited him to perform at their show at the PGE Narodowy stadium the following day.

Romario fled his hometown of Chernihiv, Ukraine, at the start of this year and has since settled in Warsaw with his wife Olexandra.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coldplay#Ukraine#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

769K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy