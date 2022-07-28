‘I was hellbent on getting an Ape’: Madonna annoyed she didn’t get the NFT character she wanted

Madonna has said she is annoyed about not getting the NFT she wanted.

The 63-year-old singer has revealed that she was quite “mad” over being beaten to a bid for Bored Ape No 3756.

Bored Apes are a specific collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens. Each NFT is a singular image of a unique Bored Ape, and every image is a portrait of an Ape with specific characteristics. The eyes, mouth, fur, background, clothes, and accessories of these images are features that have multiple options.

“I was hellbent on getting an Ape and really specific about what I wanted: the Ape with a leather motorcycle cap on and multicolored teeth,” Madonna said, as per Variety.

“I was told that it was inspired by me, and modeled after me, and it was bought by a woman who’s a fan of mine,” the singer added. “She was gonna sell it to me, but it was way too expensive.”

Madonna eventually ended up purchasing another Bored Ape NFT for which she paid the equivalent of $466,000 (£382,884).

The “Material Girl” singer isn’t the only celebrity to have bought a Bored Ape NFT.

Earlier this year, Eminem spent nearly £334,000 to buy a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. According to Decrypt, the 49-year-old rapper purchased the NFT that resembles him for 123.45 Ethereum.

Last year, rappers Post Malone and Lil Baby also bought their respective Bored Ape tokens.