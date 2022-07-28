ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson insists Winston Churchill’s ‘spirit’ is walking with Zelensky in passionate speech

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has compared Volodymyr Zelensky ’s leadership of Ukraine to the war-time exploits of Sir Winston Churchill .

The prime minister said he believed “Churchill would have cheered and probably have wept too” when the Ukrainian president insisted he needed “ammunition, not a ride” out of Kyiv when the Russian invasion started in February.

“Your defiance, your dignity, your unfailing good humour has moved millions,” Mr Johnson said of Mr Zelensky.

“You’ve brought both sides of the House of Commons to their feet - something Churchill would surely have envied. I can imagine his spirit walking with you.”

