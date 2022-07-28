ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Addict saved from overdoses nine times in one year

BBC
 3 days ago
Stacy Downs
3d ago

That's ridiculous. It sounds terrible but that needs to stop. Talk about a drain on taxpayers. There needs to be a limit on "saves".

Biden is a bytch!
2d ago

Nope! They need to stop making NARCAN. 9 times is ridiculous! Addiction is a choice and if you choose that route, you don't deserve a 2nd or 9th chance at life!

Jacob H
3d ago

I know of someone who was saved 3 times in one day . I agree totally let them have the peace they seek

