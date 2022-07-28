Letter: Vote for Chris Wittenbach in District 9

I would like to encourage voters in Lenawee County Commission District 9 to support incumbent Chris Wittenbach in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

I first met Chris when I started on the commission in 2015. Throughout the next seven years, I had many opportunities to work with Chris. He always has exemplified professionalism, a willingness to hear all sides before casting a vote on any issue, and the ability to pay attention to those things that impact the residents of his district.

Chris is a great public servant with a true dedication to helping others through his work on the commission. In his 12 years on the commission, Chris has served on many committees, chairing the IT/equalization and parks committees. I served with him on those two along with personnel/ways and means, and rules and appointments as a fellow commissioner. My experience and observations show he not only has a firm grasp of county operations, but is a good steward of taxpayer monies and has a keen interest in supporting programs that benefit the greater good in a fair and responsible way.

John Lapham

Onsted

Former Lenawee County commissioner, District 2