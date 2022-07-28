ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Police: Woman shoots Clayton County officer before being shot by Atlanta police

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckWcS_0gvn8nMX00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Both a Clayton County officer and a suspect are in critical condition after after two officer-involved shootings overnight, police say.

According to Clayton County police, 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor called 911 saying she was suicidal at 9:40 p.m. on Newbury Drive. Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.

Moments after Officer Demika Lloyd arrived on the scene, police say Pryor pulled out a gun and shot Officer Lloyd twice.

Other officers found the injured officer in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is currently in surgery, but still listed in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County police say Pryor then got into a black Jeep and drove north on I-75 and into the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta officers received a call of a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description being spotted on Macon Dr. and Polar Rock Rd. SW. As officers approached the car, the suspect fired at least one shot and APD officers returned fire, hitting her multiple times.

The suspect was also taken to Atlanta Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition, but is stable.

No Atlanta police officers were injured in this second officer-involved shooting.

A Clayton County police spokesperson says Lloyd has been with their department for approximately a year-and-a-half.

According to records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Lloyd received two hours of suicide prevention training in May 2022.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“What you see here tonight is a demonstration of law enforcement’s dedication across this region and the quality of the men and women that wear the badge for their respective communities and I’m proud of the actions of the Atlanta Police Department this morning as they acted on behalf of this community,” Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Thursday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they are continuing their investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Loved ones still await answers over who killed Katie Janness in Piedmont Park Wednesday marked a grim anniversary of the night Katie Janness was stabbed to death at an entrance to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Me 69
4d ago

Why is her family not saying that it was just a mental health occurrence and she shouldn't have been shot? Or that authorities should have sent a counselor instead of police. This is exactly what our police officers have to go through. Support the blue.

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Atlanta Medical Center#Violent Crime#Grady Memorial Hospital#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Clayton News Daily

Code blitz results in 41 violations at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale

RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz. According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy