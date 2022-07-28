ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 2 Rescued from 3-Alarm Apartment Fire with Roof Collapse

 3 days ago

Federal Way, King County, WA: South King Fire crews were dispatched to sounds of an alarm with possible smoke and flames from inside an apartment unit in the complex located in the 2100 block of SW 352nd Street in the city of Federal Way on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011Rhz_0gvn7Xee00
Photo: Still from viewer submitted footage.

While in route to the location, additional callers reported that there was an active fire inside of a unit. Upon arriving at the property, a second alarm was called due to the amount of fire involvement in the building as well as the size of the building.

Crews began a fire attack on the building, but due to the roof collapsing, crews were removed from the building and a third alarm was called.

South King Fire was still working out the exact numbers at the time of this report, but so far firefighters rescued two individuals by ladder; one of those individuals was not injured but was evaluated to make sure, another individual was treated and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to Brad Chaney, Captain and Public Information Officer for South King Fire & Rescue.

Chaney said there was also a firefighter who unfortunately had some heat related illnesses and was treated and transported as well. “We hear that he seems to be doing OK,” said Chaney.

30 to 31 units were on the scene – well over 75 firefighters – battling the flames, according to Chaney.

Approximately 100 residents were displaced by this fire. Crews from South King Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Valley Regional Fire, Tacoma Fire and King County Medic One responded to the scene.

Video: Jon Normandin, Photojournalist / KNN

Last part of video is from viewer submitted footage.

