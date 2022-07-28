ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' Thursday: NGOs

By Laure FILLON
Phys.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
phys.org

Comments / 725

Brian Si
3d ago

as they take half of farmers land in some countries this will be true . as governments cut out the food supply people will go hungry. this is all a part of the great reset . fight please and God bless everyone 🙏

Reply(100)
506
Wesley Herren
3d ago

this is a complete crock... these people need a different hobby... FACTUAL studies have shown that Earth is greener than 2 years ago and more people have moved to sustainable resources and self sufficiency.. these people are apparently not real scientists and have the mental stability of Greta Thurnberg, also not a real scientist..

Reply(41)
264
Guest
3d ago

Bill Gates and the Chinese have bought up all our land. We should sanction them and take it all back...then we could eat!!!

Reply(15)
152
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Overshoot Day#European Union#Overshoot#Ngos#Alarm As Earth#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy