ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s children

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 35

it's about time
3d ago

although the kids may feel life in prison would be more fitting of a punishment than death, would simply put an end to a worthless life, the state shouldn't have to support the outcasts and the unfit ....put him out of this world

Reply
16
Terry Carpenter
3d ago

Once born you will die. Wether it be a natural death or at the hands of another. We live in a planet that no matter what everything eventually dies.

Reply
3
Tammy Martin
3d ago

Spare him? Why didn't he spare her life? Your fate is determined.

Reply(9)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Alabama#Death Row Inmates#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

NBC News

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy