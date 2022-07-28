Kim Jong-Un Threatens Nuclear Action Against US, South Korea During Fiery Speech

North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un has warned that his country is ready to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. and South Korea in a potential military conflict.

What Happened: Kim made threats against both countries on Thursday while speaking to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to KCNAWatch, a state-owned media.

"Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country's nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly, and swiftly in accordance with its mission," Kim said.

The fiery speech from Kim comes as he looks to push for unity in a country that has been hit by unprecedented economic challenges caused by COVID-19.

Kim further accused the U.S. of "demonizing" his nation to justify its hostile policies. He said U.S.-South Korea military drills targeting North Korea show the U.S.'s "double standards" and "gangster-like" aspects.

Earlier his isolated nation also warned that the U.S.-South Korean military drills were "driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war."

He also alleged the new South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is led by "confrontation maniacs" and "gangsters," adding that they have gone further than previous South Korean conservative governments.

"Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action," Kim said.

"Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength, and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated," he added.

Illustration by rogistok on Shutterstock