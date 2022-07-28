ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Blue Jays play the Tigers in first of 4-game series

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Detroit Tigers (40-59, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-44, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Toronto has a 31-20 record in home games and a 54-44 record overall. The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Detroit is 40-59 overall and 16-32 on the road. The Tigers have a 20-43 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .255 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 17-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera ranks fifth on the Tigers with a .287 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 21 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 13-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .336 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

