Blue Jays play the Tigers in first of 4-game series

Detroit Tigers (40-59, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-44, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Toronto has a 31-20 record in home games and a 54-44 record overall. The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Detroit is 40-59 overall and 16-32 on the road. The Tigers have a 20-43 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .255 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 17-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera ranks fifth on the Tigers with a .287 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 21 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 13-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .336 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.