British Gas owner Centrica and Shell see profits soar as bills rise

Indian government approves new emissions targets
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved a new climate plan on Wednesday. The new goals will be submitted to the U.N.’s climate agency as part of an international agreement where nations publish how they intend to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, known as nationally determined contributions. The U.S. hopes to achieve “net zero” by 2050, and China by 2060. The approval comes as India is preparing to celebrate 75 years of independence on Aug. 15 and with just three months left before the next climate conference. When India’s plans were originally announced in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India would increase its current capacity for non-fossil fuel electricity, with energy from clean sources able meet half of the country’s needs. India’s greener power generation has already passed 41%.
Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog
Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
Significantly improved pay offer needed, says union
Only a "significantly improved" pay offer will stop thousands of Scotland's council workers going on strike, a union has warned. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer. The Scottish government and local authority body Cosla will meet later to...
Tyre Extinguishers: Activists deflate SUV tyres in Leeds in climate protest
Climate activists have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs parked in Leeds overnight. The Tyre Extinguishers group said it took action against 85 vehicles in the city "to combat the climate and nature crisis". The group left leaflets on windscreens telling owners their "gas guzzler kills" and "SUVs and...
Post Office under pressure over victims' pay-outs
A public inquiry into the Post Office scandal is putting pressure on the company and the government to speed up compensation payments to victims. Chair Sir Wyn Williams will publish a progress report in the coming weeks. If he is unhappy that the Post Office and the government are not...
BAE Systems to hire 1,000 engineers to help develop new fighter jet
BAE Systems has announced plans to recruit 1,000 engineers to help develop the new Tempest fighter jet. The majority of the roles will be based in Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire, while others will be hired in Brough, East Yorkshire, and Prestwick, South Ayrshire, over the next 12 months. The...
