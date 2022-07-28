ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

British Gas owner Centrica and Shell see profits soar as bills rise

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indian government approves new emissions targets

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved a new climate plan on Wednesday. The new goals will be submitted to the U.N.’s climate agency as part of an international agreement where nations publish how they intend to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, known as nationally determined contributions. The U.S. hopes to achieve “net zero” by 2050, and China by 2060. The approval comes as India is preparing to celebrate 75 years of independence on Aug. 15 and with just three months left before the next climate conference. When India’s plans were originally announced in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India would increase its current capacity for non-fossil fuel electricity, with energy from clean sources able meet half of the country’s needs. India’s greener power generation has already passed 41%.
POLITICS
BBC

Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog

Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
BUSINESS
BBC

Significantly improved pay offer needed, says union

Only a "significantly improved" pay offer will stop thousands of Scotland's council workers going on strike, a union has warned. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer. The Scottish government and local authority body Cosla will meet later to...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Gas#Shell#Centrica#British Energy#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bbc News
BBC

Post Office under pressure over victims' pay-outs

A public inquiry into the Post Office scandal is putting pressure on the company and the government to speed up compensation payments to victims. Chair Sir Wyn Williams will publish a progress report in the coming weeks. If he is unhappy that the Post Office and the government are not...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy