I had an abortion. My story is all too common. Now, I'm running for Congress | Opinion

I am running for Congress and sharing that I had an abortion. Not because my story is rare — but because my story is all too common.

About a decade ago, I was faced with the choice that many women face. I was in the first trimester of pregnancy, but due to a rare immune disorder, I became incredibly ill. I was bedridden and had young children that I was too sick to care for. When the doctors finally found the medication I needed, they told me it had a high risk of causing serious health effects for the fetus I was carrying.

For the well being of our family, my husband and I made the decision to have an abortion. We made the healthcare decision that was right for our family.

I know that I would not be the woman I am today had I not made that choice. I am the proud mother of three boys, wife to a loving husband, and the founder of a company focused on helping working women stay in the workforce by giving them the tools they need to be successful. I am running for Congress. I am where I am supposed to be.

I never thought I'd tell this story publicly. But then, just a few weeks ago, I sat in my office, surrounded by my campaign team, a group of women from their mid-20s to their 60s, and we broke down in quiet tears as the Supreme Court informed us that our right to this type of healthcare was being taken away.

I immediately thought back to a conversation I had in October 2020. An older woman called, wanting to make sure I knew my polling place and had an early voting plan. Before she hung up, she said this to me:

“I marched in the streets for the rights that you grew up with. I need you to promise me that, no matter what happens in November, you will go out and you will keep on fighting."

In that moment, I knew I could not be silent. Because I refuse to accept that the next generation will not be afforded those same constitutional rights.

I am speaking up not because my story is unique. I am speaking up because my story is common. The Guttmacher Institute, a leading research and policy organization, estimates the 24% of American women will have an abortion by the time they are 45 years old .

I am by no means the first candidate to open up like this on the national stage. In 2011, amidst Republican efforts to withhold Title X funding from Planned Parenthood, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, stood on the House floor and revealed that she had an abortion. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Illinois, showed similar bravery detailing her abortion experience after the initial Dobbs opinion was leaked. These women are inspirations. But now, in the post-Dobbs area, it is clear we have a long way to go.

Women in positions of power must speak up. As long as reproductive health is handled in private, it will be stigmatized.

Messaging around abortion remains taboo and extreme. The media and politicians alike highlight the most horrific cases of rape and incest — and don’t get me wrong, those stories deserve enormous attention. But even though my healthcare story does not elicit such a shocking reaction, it is the reality of abortion in America. And it is my mission for everyone — Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike — to face that reality.

Abortion is healthcare, period. I know that first hand. So do countless women across this country. I hope others who are able will join me, share their stories, and fight back. Because no law, no institution, and certainly no Supreme Court decision, is too big to challenge and change.

Jamie Cheney is the founder of Prokanga, a certified B-Corp that specializes in helping working parents stay in the workforce and is a candidate for Congress in New York's 19th Congressional District.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: I had an abortion. My story is all too common. Now, I'm running for Congress | Opinion