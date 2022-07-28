Meghan Markle denies she lied to Oprah about being an ‘only child’ in tell-all interview

www.foxnews.com
Honeybadgerdontcare
2d ago
If you say you are an only child and you also have siblings, it’s a lie! Can’t have it both ways.🦡🐾
Reply
8
Related
epicstream.com
RELATED PEOPLE
activebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Elle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
womansday.com
Marie Claire
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5