New car prices keep clunkers on the road

Cars are getting harder to come by — and just when the ones in our fleet are really starting to show their age.

One thing sure to keep a clunker on the road today is the painful prospect of starting new monthly payments.

The average car payment today, according to a recent story in the New York Times, is about $700. The average price for a new car is about $48,000.

I’m getting older, but numbers like that — averages mind you — blow my mind. I cannot think about parting with that much income just to get from here to there.

I have a healthy habit of comparing the cost of all major purchases to what I paid for my first house — $20,000. It was a fixer-upper in 1990, but I was able to pay it off in less than 10 years and borrow against it to buy a new truck. The house is long gone, but I still own the truck.

My 1997 Ford F-250 just might represent the high-water mark of my driving experience. It gave me more than two decades of reliable transportation. Dependability is a wonderful quality, but I’m not above going back to the days of opening the hood at intersections to jiggle the linkage in order to shift back into first gear.

I actually did that for a couple of years driving one of my dad’s old farm trucks. Kept a rag under the seat to avoid getting grease all over my jiggle hand.

Those were also the years when I would put off buying a new battery by always parking on a hill. The bad transmission and no parking brake meant occasionally having a hard time turning the tires away from the curb in order to roll-start the engine. Difficult with manual steering, but doable.

If I were to buy a new vehicle, I might not even be able to work on it myself. It’s getting to where one cannot even plug one’s own tire. After one of the tires on my mother’s 20-year-old Saturn picked up a nail last summer, I plugged the hole.

A couple of weeks ago a slow leak had developed in the tire, so I took it back to her tire store for a patch. I received the bad news that newer tires are not to be plugged and that if one has been plugged it’s considered too damaged for a patch.

It has something to do with the way modern tires are constructed. The new design can cause a plug to come loose at high speeds and result in a blowout. Luckily, Mom never drives at high speeds. Another good thing is that she bought the extended protection plan with her tires, and the one that I had irreparably damaged was replaced at no cost.

The Times story advises that short supplies and higher demand have made buying a used car a better prospect right now than trying to finance a new one. The article reports that monthly payments for used vehicles are averaging $555.

After briefly considering selling my old truck and looking for a newer one, I decided to instead put it in the shop for some needed repairs. It might be an expensive fix, but that’s better than sleeping in the bed of my truck in order to make the payments.