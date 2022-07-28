Farmville chamber's Summer Sign Up Campaign ongoing

Since summer brings a slower pace, the Farmville Chamber of Commerce is taking advantage of that time, and personally visiting many of its businesses in the downtown district and throughout the area as part of its Summer Sign-up Campaign.

“I enjoy stopping by our amazing businesses and chatting with owners,” says Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “It’s especially fun this summer because I have so much exciting news to share with them!”

According to Drake, the Farmville Chamber is part of a new marketing campaign that will be launched this fall. Among the many new marketing materials is a new logo. During the Summer Sign Up Campaign, the chamber is reaching out to anyone, businesses and individuals, who might have missed the first renewal window during the original membership drive and informing them of the upcoming changes.

“The new marketing materials will allow the chamber to have more advertising and publicity tools on hand to help promote Farmville as well as individual businesses,” said Drake.

“It is always our goal to do as much as we can to support our wonderful businesses through advertising opportunities, free publicity options, and a welcoming chamber office.”

Some of the marketing opportunities the chamber hopes to provide in the upcoming months are a blog that will highlight Farmville and its vibrant commercial, nonprofit and entrepreneurial community; exhibit space in the chamber office for promotional materials such as business cards, brochures and menus; and a newly designed welcome packet that will include promotional materials from businesses.

The chamber also is introducing regular “News Notes,” a short informative news blurb about events in Farmville, and a “Chamber Spotlight” that will focus on businesses and will appear on social media, the website, in Constant Contact and in the office. In addition, the chamber office is being reorganized and designed to serve its members more efficiently and effectively.

Any business in Farmville or the surrounding area is welcome and encouraged to renew their membership in the chamber or join the organization. For more information, contact Lori Drake, executive director, at info@farmvillencchamber.org or 753-4671.