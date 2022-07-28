Surveys seek input on broad range of issues

Two surveys are asking Athens County residents to give their input on matters that impact southeast Ohio.

The City of Athens and the Pedestrian Accessibility Committee are seeking input through the end of August via surveys and focus groups to best understand the community’s sidewalk issues and priorities for improvement.

The Pedestrian Accessibility and Walkability Survey results will be used to identify issues and set priorities to make the city more accessible, easier and more interesting to navigate without a vehicle.

Dianne Bouvier, Athens Pedestrian Accessibility Committee chair, said that the survey had about 450 responses last time she checked.

People can find the survey via https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8faYujai7voPHYG or QR code distributed around town and in a utility bill this summer. People who need or prefer an alternate format for the survey may contact Debbie Walker, Athens City clerk of council, at dwalker@ci.athens.oh.us or 740-592-3342.

The City of Athens and Athens City Council want to know about your sidewalk and crosswalk experiences. The survey results will be used to identify priorities for making our City’s sidewalks safer, more accessible, easier, and more enjoyable to use.

“As a member of the Athens Committee, I really need comments and suggestions from our community,” Mayor Steve Patterson said. “Citizen input will allow us to put forward the best possible ideas for making Athens pedestrian friendly for all who walk, roll, stroll and bicycle.”

Also this summer, Indivisible Appalachian Ohio (IAO) with RuralOrganizing.org is surveying randomly chosen households in northern and eastern Athens County to find out what citizens in rural communities are talking about. The surveying is a chance for a broad range of voices from Appalachia to be heard. Surveying began in June and is ongoing from Glouster to Stewart and Sharpsburg.

The surveys are short, anonymous and ask respondents to indicate the importance of a broad range of issues. The responses will be shared with local, state and national elected officials, candidates for office, agencies, nonprofits and the public.

The project aims “to survey people across a wide spectrum of political and economic groups in order to hear [1] what they are satisfied with concerning their local and state governments and [2] what they believe their communities most need and [3] whether they feel government is being responsive to those needs,” according to IAO board member Dennis Reinhart.

This project is one of many by IAO, an Athens-based group.

“IAO is committed to listening to the needs, and strengths of our surrounding communities. Engaging our neighbors is a priority, educating officials at all levels brings hope for change we all want to see,” said Carol Waltz, IAO president.

“Community Conversations is initiating great dialogue,” said project manager Ella Zimmerly. “Folks really do want their voices to be heard.”

The mission of Indivisible Appalachian Ohio is to serve and advocate for the well being of Appalachian Ohio communities.

RuralOrganizing.org believes that communities, causes, and candidates must leverage these relationships in order to organize and mobilize rural communities toward enduring and sustainable change.