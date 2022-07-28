Peace, unity and purity within the church

With our congregation’s New Testament Challenge, we recently finished reading Romans and started 1 Corinthians. The Apostle Paul addresses a rather uncomfortable topic.

“I urge you, brothers and sisters, to watch out for those who cause divisions and put obstacles in your way that are contrary to the teaching you have learned. Keep away from them. For such people are not serving our Lord Christ, but their own appetites. By smooth talk and flattery, they deceive the minds of naïve people.” (Romans 16:17-18)

“I wrote to you in my letter not to associate with sexually immoral people — not at all meaning the people of this world who are immoral, or the greedy and swindlers, or idolaters. In that case you would have to leave this world. But now I am writing to you that you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people. What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church? Are you not to judge those inside? God will judge those outside. ‘Expel the wicked person from among you.’” 1 Corinthians 5:9-12

While it makes little sense to expect unbelievers to submit to the word of God, we should assume that those who have experienced God’s free gift of grace through faith in Jesus Christ will be transformed. Being labeled an idolater or slanderer or swindler because of habitual sin without repentance does not jibe with being labeled a Christian.

Paul continues to admonish the churches to live in peace, unity and purity.

“In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, we command you, brothers and sisters, to keep away from every believer who is idle and disruptive and does not live according to the teaching you received from us.” “We hear that some among you are idle and disruptive. They are not busy; they are busybodies. Such people we command and urge in the Lord Jesus Christ to settle down and earn the food they eat. And as for you, brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good. Take special note of anyone who does not obey our instruction in this letter. Do not associate with them, in order that they may feel ashamed. Yet do not regard them as an enemy, but warn them as you would a fellow believer.” 2 Thessalonians 3:6, 11-15

“These are the things you are to teach and insist on. If anyone teaches otherwise and does not agree to the sound instruction of our Lord Jesus Christ and to godly teaching, they are conceited and understand nothing. They have an unhealthy interest in controversies and quarrels about words that result in envy, strife, malicious talk, evil suspicions and constant friction between people of corrupt mind, who have been robbed of the truth and who think that godliness is a means to financial gain.” 1 Timothy 6:2b-5

“Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage — with great patience and careful instruction. For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to ear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.” 2 Timothy 4:2-4

Peace and unity tend to be fashionable today, while purity often does not garner the same approval.

Author and elder Jonathan Leeman writes, “Church discipline only makes sense in churches that affirm Jesus is not just savior, but also Lord, and that he calls us not just to believe the gospel, but to repent and believe the gospel. It works best inside of a culture of discipleship, where church members lovingly and regularly encourage one another in gospel faithfulness.”