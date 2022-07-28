Let's save our children part 2

We must prepare our children for the great move of God that is coming soon.

Little children will lay hands on the sick and they shall be healed. They shall pray, and move mountains. Some will even preach the word of God.

It all starts by us teaching them about Jesus. If you don’t, you can rest assured that the devil will teach them about sin.

So many of our little children are using cuss words. A lot of them learn it from their parents. Some from other children.

I have seen parents cuss their children out, just like they are nothing. Those parents need medical help. Jesus loves the little children more than you know. There is a great price that will be paid for doing them harm.

That is why a whole lot of things are going on in this world today. The Bible declares: “And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone ( A rock weighing up to 3,300 pounds) were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned In the depth of the sea.

“Those of you that are doing little children harm, God is watching you. You will not get away with it. The eyes of the Lord are in every place beholding the evil and the good.” Proverbs 15:3.

If anyone needs prayer for your children, or anything else, contact me by email and allow the Lord to help you. I know some of you have children that you can’t do anything with and who are out of control.

Is there anything too hard for God?

Until next time, I love you and I am praying for you. God bless!