Greene Central Girls Athlete of the Spring: Amber Speight

SNOW HILL — There was no shortage of strong individual performances by Greene Central’s female athletes this spring.

Among the standouts was Amber Speight, who led the Rams on the softball diamond throughout the year and has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Spring for Greene Central.

After starting the year 2-2, the team dropped 15 of its final 16 games to finish the year 3-17.

Despite the lengthy losing streak, Speight was a constant threat at the plate for the Rams.

The senior finished the year with a .455 batting average, good for second best on the team, while leading the way in RBIs (18), finishing second in hits (20) and third in runs (17).

Speight had seven multi-hit games on the year, led by a 4-for-4 night in a 12-10 loss to Farmville Central in which she scored three runs and added an RBI.

Honorable Mentions Softball

Starr Benton — Posted a team-leading .479 batting average, leading the Rams with 23 hits while finishing second on the team with 18 runs scored.

In a win over Farmville Central, the senior went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring four runs and driving in one.

Carson Howell — Capped her career with the Rams with a strong year, as she was third on the team in batting average at .367 and drove in a second-most 14 runs.

Three of those RBIs came in a victory over Farmville Central, as she went 4-for-5 and also scored a run

Track and Field

Marshaylah Sutton — Capped her strong season with a seventh-place finish in the shot put at the 2A state championship meet with a throw of 33-11.25.

She claimed a pair of Eastern Plains 2A Conference titles, winning the shot put with a throw of 36-0 and the discus with a distance of 79-5.

Sutton then took fourth at regionals in the shot put after recording a throw of 34-2.25.

Soccer

Laura Rodriguez — With a young lineup that featured eight freshmen and only four seniors that struggled early in the season, Rodriguez was a bright spot for the Rams.

The team finished the year 3-12-2 after winning two of the final three games of the year.

Rodriguez closed out her career by scoring seven of the Rams’ 11 goals on the season.