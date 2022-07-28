‘Together we are unstoppable:’ Ayden chamber works to rally community

AYDEN — A gathering hosted by Ayden Chamber of Commerce officials earlier this month introduced the organization to residents by explaining its purpose, goals and discussing some of the upcoming events.

The organization held its first community meeting on July 14 at the town operations center on East Avenue. Director Bailey Harris and board member Sarah Coltrain led what they intend to be monthly meetings open to everyone interested in learning more about the chamber and getting involved in the community.

Harris began by explaining that the chamber is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support local business. “We also support our community through its businesses, so not only are we still supporting the business community, but we’re also trickling that down to the people in our community that the businesses serve.”

She said chambers are diverse organization, not not just for big businesses. “It is worth joining for everyone, including individuals, small businesses, nonprofits, we’re here to help support all of our businesses and all of our people,” she said.

And there is more to the group than rubbing elbows. “Being a part of the chamber increases brand awareness and credibility and can help your business grow. Networking isn’t the only perk of joining,” she said.

She told guests that the cost of joining the chamber in low. “When you break down the cost of our membership packages, the average cost per day is cheaper than what you would spend on your daily Starbucks coffee,” she said. The cheapest membership starts at $100.

Coltrain finished the presentation by sharing some of the upcoming events the chamber has planned.

The golf tournament has been postponed until next year, but the chamber is currently focusing on its next big event, the Color Bomb Business Fun Run.

The chamber is hosting this 5k color run on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is now open on the chamber’s website, aydenchamber.com for runners age 5 and up.

The group is also seeking volunteers to help with the event; volunteer information is also available on the chamber’s website.

“There are plenty of opportunities to help us put on these great events. We are powerful, one business alone is powerful, but when you put us all together, we’re unstoppable. This is something that I want everyone to be a part of,” Coltrain said.

The chamber will continue hosting monthly meetings for members and non-members to learn about the chamber’s activities and volunteer opportunities. Call 746-2266 or email aydenchamber@gmail.com for more information.