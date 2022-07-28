All of us were blessed to celebrate our 57th reunion

A number of high school graduating classes are having reunions this year, two years after COVID-19 caused all of us to forgo such gatherings in the name of taking care of each other and being safe.

My class — the Ayden High School Class of 1965 — has enjoyed reunions every five years since our graduation. Except in 2020, of course, when COVID-19 reared its ugly head. We gave planning a cursory effort in early 2020 before deciding that even an outdoor gathering would not be prudent under the circumstances. So our class waited.

Planning for the 57th (making up for our lost 55th) reunion began earlier this year. On average about 10 classmates enjoyed the fine food at five lunch dates at Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden while discussing and settling on various aspects of this year’s event. The group made and moved forward with the plans to have the reunion this past weekend. Of course, the effort required some tweaking along the way. Invitations were mailed with a response deadline for head counts.

The group of some 28 classmates and spouses had dinner at Parker’s in Greenville on Friday night. The Hilton was selected for the Saturday night gathering where 39 class members and their spouses joined in for a final meal and fellowship.

I thought both events turned out very well. I had the opportunity, when I wasn’t socializing, of looking around the room. I saw plenty of smiles on my classmates’ faces, a lot of laughter and much conversation. Many of us are either 75 years of age now or getting ready to turn that magic number soon. With that in mind, I thought there were plenty among us that simply look a lot younger than I once pictured 75 to be. Heck, I used to think my Dad was old at 45. Yes, I did!

The age thing reminds me of something I read in the “AARP Bulletin” a few days ago. By the year 2029, when most of my classmates will be turning age 82, one in five North Carolinians will be age 65 or older. Just three years later, in 2031, “…. there will be more people 65 and older than there will be children” in the United States. That is amazing. There will be a lot of wisdom in America then, I trust, just as I saw a lot of wisdom among my classmates at this year’s reunion.

I could write something about each one of my them, but that would take up more space than I am allowed. Suffice it to say that not only are we a close-knit group, but we also love one other. There has been a lot of success among us, but what is more important than success, I think, is that we have continued to remember from whence we came. We remember our friendships with one another, we remember how fortunate we were to have great teachers and how blessed we were to have a community — the adults of Ayden — to look take care of us.

I think we all also yearn for our children and grandchildren to have those same blessings that we’ve had, yet knowing that what we’ve enjoyed may never be enjoyed again. I’m not one who wants to compare our time with Camelot, but when we look back, we can see how special our time was and be thankful for everything God put in our life here on earth.

My father always told me that if I did anything that I wasn’t supposed to do that he would find out about it. He always did. It was that way in Ayden. Parents didn’t need cellphones to communicate with one another. They connected eyeball to eyeball, and all of those eyeballs stayed on us. Our parents were always well-informed. We can reminisce about such things at reunions and even laugh about them. That’s why every class should have at least one or two.

The 57th AHS Class of 1965 Reunion is now in the books. Our attention quickly turns to planning for our 60th Reunion in 2025. All hands will be on deck.