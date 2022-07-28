July 28 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Magnolia auditions

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for the award-winning musical “Avenue Q” at 6 p.m. today and Friday. Callbacks are 2 p.m. on Sunday. Participants should prepare a song of choice and be prepared for cold readings. Roles are for ages 18 and older. Nine shows will be presented Oct. 13-16 and 20-22.For information, contact Mitch at mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.

Library movie

Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., will host Walk-in Cinema at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Disney animated film “Moana” will be shown on the parking lot side of the building. In case of rain, the event will be held in the auditorium. Visit farmvillelibrary.org.

Author appearance

Author and former ECU librarian Donna Flake will read from her novel, “The Haunting of Lura,” from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of Joyner Library on campus, 1000 E. Fifth St. Set in North Carolina and inspired by actual events, the story paints a portrait yearning for love, permanency, and acceptance as Lura endures unimaginable circumstances and confronts the storms of her life. Visit donnabuntingflake.com.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Elizabeth Jenkins of Cypress Gardens will discuss the upcoming planned expansion at the retirement complex that will include new housing opportunities, services and facility growth. All are welcome to learn about the Golden K Kiwanis and its programs at this meeting. Call 367-8310.

Tea Party meeting

The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jordan Roberts, director of government affairs for the John Locke Foundation, will be the guest speaker. He will explain how the N.C. General Assembly operates and will discuss legislative matters. Visit encteaparty.com.

Food distribution

Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. To register, visit greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-ron-ayers-motorsports.

Women’s conference

Holy Trinity United Holy Church, 305 N. Skinner St., will host a women’s fellowship conference beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Eldress Angela Phillips of English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10. Call 758-6049 or email holytrinitygreenvillenc@gmail.com.

Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Pitt County is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/pittnc or call Benita Dunham at 704-603-6131.

Softball opening

An opening ceremony for the Little League Softball World Series will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include music, food, a photo booth and water activities with Riverside Recreation.