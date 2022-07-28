ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

July 28 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDvTJ_0gvmeG7E00

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Magnolia auditions

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for the award-winning musical “Avenue Q” at 6 p.m. today and Friday. Callbacks are 2 p.m. on Sunday. Participants should prepare a song of choice and be prepared for cold readings. Roles are for ages 18 and older. Nine shows will be presented Oct. 13-16 and 20-22.For information, contact Mitch at mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.

Library movie

Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., will host Walk-in Cinema at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Disney animated film “Moana” will be shown on the parking lot side of the building. In case of rain, the event will be held in the auditorium. Visit farmvillelibrary.org.

Author appearance

Author and former ECU librarian Donna Flake will read from her novel, “The Haunting of Lura,” from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of Joyner Library on campus, 1000 E. Fifth St. Set in North Carolina and inspired by actual events, the story paints a portrait yearning for love, permanency, and acceptance as Lura endures unimaginable circumstances and confronts the storms of her life. Visit donnabuntingflake.com.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Elizabeth Jenkins of Cypress Gardens will discuss the upcoming planned expansion at the retirement complex that will include new housing opportunities, services and facility growth. All are welcome to learn about the Golden K Kiwanis and its programs at this meeting. Call 367-8310.

Tea Party meeting

The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jordan Roberts, director of government affairs for the John Locke Foundation, will be the guest speaker. He will explain how the N.C. General Assembly operates and will discuss legislative matters. Visit encteaparty.com.

Food distribution

Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. To register, visit greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-ron-ayers-motorsports.

Women’s conference

Holy Trinity United Holy Church, 305 N. Skinner St., will host a women’s fellowship conference beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Eldress Angela Phillips of English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10. Call 758-6049 or email holytrinitygreenvillenc@gmail.com.

Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Pitt County is scheduled from 6-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/pittnc or call Benita Dunham at 704-603-6131.

Softball opening

An opening ceremony for the Little League Softball World Series will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include music, food, a photo booth and water activities with Riverside Recreation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Magnolia, NC
City
Washington, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Retirement#Tea Party#Community News#Magnolia Arts Center#Callbacks#Farmville Public Library#W Church St#Disney#Joyner Library#The Masonic Hall 1104#Cypress Gardens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
957
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy