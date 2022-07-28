Crime roundup: Second suspect arrested in Kearney Park killing

A Greenville teen wanted since June in the killing of another teen in Kearney Park was arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said.

Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville, was located and arrested in Harrisburg after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Detectives obtained warrants for Spencer on June 23 in connection with the shooting death of Idn Arrington, 17, on June 15 in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle.

Arrington was shot in the street just after 8 p.m. and made his way to a nearby residence for help but succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

Spencer is the second suspect facing charges in the case. Carlos Cox, 18, was arrested the night of the shooting after police stopped a vehicle matching the description of a suspect on in the area of Davenport Street.

The shooting was believed to be a targeted incident, the department reported.

Greenville police said they worked with the SBI Criminal Apprehension Unit, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Dauphin County Adult and Juvenile Probation, Pennsylvania State Parole and the FBI in locating and arresting Spencer.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

2000 block Copper Beech Way, Greenville, 12:02 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

2300 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 2:34 p.m. July 26: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.

Break-ins, thefts

7200 block Stokestown St. John Road, Grifton, 8:48 a.m. July 26: documents, purse, wallet and tablet valued at $90 stolen from vehicle; case active.1800 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 3 a.m.-8:55 p.m. July 26: two cellphones valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case active.1700 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:06 a.m. July 26: firearm, medication tablets, purse valued at $371 stolen from vehicle; case active.