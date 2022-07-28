Remains Found in NYC Yard Last Year ID'd as 54-Year-Old Woman as Mystery Deepens

www.nbcnewyork.com
NBC New York
Where is Aunisty? Family Wants NYPD Answers As Brooklyn Teen Still Missing After a Week
A Brooklyn mother is making a desperate plea to find her teenage daughter, who left home following an argument and has not been seen for nearly a week — and as her mother fears the worst, the family is beginning to question the police response to her case. The...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
NBC New York
Dead Woman Identified, Arrest Made in Murder Mystery at The Allure: What to Know
An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 39-year-old woman found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Mark Small, 55, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon...
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
NBC New York
Woman's Mystery Death at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building Rattles Community
A 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, launching a full-on murder mystery in an otherwise quiet Nassau County community, authorities say. Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the...
NBC New York
Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown
More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
VIDEO: Woman blocks dog walker's path, hits her with bottle in Brooklyn
The NYPD released the video Tuesday as they search for the woman seen attacking the 32-year-old victim with a bottle at Bushwick and Myrtle Avenues in Bushwick on the morning of July 12.
NBC New York
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NBC New York
NJ Man Charged in 2019 Murder of Vanished Toddler Twin
A New Jersey man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2019, and disposing of her body, prosecutors said. Police in Edison were contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency to conduct a welfare check on Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said. After getting in contact with the girls' mother, a joint investigation into the matter was launched, which found that one of the young daughters was missing.
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
NBC New York
Man Riding on Van Flies Off, Lands in Busy NYC Intersection as Driver Flees: Cops
Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured. City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The puzzling...
NBC New York
USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island
A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
NBC New York
BBQ Grill Topples as Fight Breaks Out at NYC Soccer Match, Burning 5-Year-Old and Dad
A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy suffered back and arm burns when a barbecue grill with a pot full of grease atop it got knocked over as an argument broke out toward the end of a soccer match at a local playground Sunday night, authorities say. According to police, a group of...
NBC New York
Hundreds Cited in Trespassing Sting at Old NJ Quarry Amid Raucous Party Complaints
Hundreds of people were cited over the weekend as part of a crackdown on trespassing at a New Jersey quarry that apparently has become a popular spot for raucous summer parties -- despite a number of drownings over the years. Officers with the Manchester Township Police Department issued 221 citations...
Police: 2 suspects wanted in connection to Manhattan shooting
Police are searching for two suspects linked to a Manhattan shooting that took place earlier in July.
NYC subway crime: Man shoved on tracks in Manhattan, teen shot through door in Queens
A 35-year-old man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday night, less than an hour after a teenager was shot through the door of a subway car in Queens.
NYCHA woman’s skeleton doesn’t yield cause of death
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The sister of Marilyn McMichael, a longtime resident of South Jamaica Houses, said the medical examiner could not determine McMichael’s cause of death, three months after the woman’s skeleton was discovered by NYCHA employees working outside her bedroom window. “I can only trust they have done all they can,” Sharman McElrath, […]
