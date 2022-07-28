ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Remains Found in NYC Yard Last Year ID'd as 54-Year-Old Woman as Mystery Deepens

NBC New York
 6 days ago
www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
NBC New York

Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown

More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
NBC New York

2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
NBC New York

NJ Man Charged in 2019 Murder of Vanished Toddler Twin

A New Jersey man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2019, and disposing of her body, prosecutors said. Police in Edison were contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency to conduct a welfare check on Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said. After getting in contact with the girls' mother, a joint investigation into the matter was launched, which found that one of the young daughters was missing.
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
NBC New York

USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island

A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
PIX11

NYCHA woman’s skeleton doesn’t yield cause of death

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The sister of Marilyn McMichael, a longtime resident of South Jamaica Houses, said the medical examiner could not determine McMichael’s cause of death, three months after the woman’s skeleton was discovered by NYCHA employees working outside her bedroom window. “I can only trust they have done all they can,” Sharman McElrath, […]
QUEENS, NY

