Remains Found in NYC Yard Last Year ID'd as 54-Year-Old Woman as Mystery Deepens

A New Jersey man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2019, and disposing of her body, prosecutors said. Police in Edison were contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency to conduct a welfare check on Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said. After getting in contact with the girls' mother, a joint investigation into the matter was launched, which found that one of the young daughters was missing.

EDISON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO