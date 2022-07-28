Briefly: Atrium Health Floyd adds special ambulance for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. Physicians lead river Walk & Talk his Saturday.

More tiny infants who need lifesaving care can now be brought quickly to medical care thanks to Atrium Health Floyd’s new Neonatal Intensive Care Transport.

The specially equipped ambulance is designed for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. The new vehicle can transport twins or a baby and the mother and additional family members. The previous unit only had space for medical caregivers and one infant.

Said Bud Owens, director of Floyd EMS: “This new one-of-a-kind ambulance is capable of providing high level mobile intensive care transport. This allows Atrium Health Floyd’s Level III NICU services to extend throughout Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.”

Atrium Health Floyd’s Neonatal Transport Team is available 24/7. The team includes a neonatologist, neonatal nurse practitioners (NNPs), registered nurses, respiratory therapists and EMS personnel, all specifically trained in the care of high-risk infants.

TRED of Rome/Floyd County's Walk & Talk is this Saturday, led by husband and wife Harbin Clinic physicians, internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora and pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at Truist Bank parking lot, 100 E Second Ave. The walk will take you around Myrtle Hill and continue on the Kingfisher Trail, which follows the Etowah River.