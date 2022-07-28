Ware Mechanical weather: Hot weekend ahead with perhaps a total of three quarters of an inch of rain today through Sunday.

The latest:

Heat indices over 100 degrees will remain possible each afternoon now through next Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Tuesday. A few storms each day could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. No widespread severe threat is anticipated at this time.

The forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.