ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ware Mechanical weather: Hot weekend ahead with perhaps a total of three quarters of an inch of rain today through Sunday.

Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago

The latest:

Heat indices over 100 degrees will remain possible each afternoon now through next Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Tuesday. A few storms each day could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. No widespread severe threat is anticipated at this time.

The forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
189
Followers
82
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy