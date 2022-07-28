ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 hurt in east Indianapolis apartment fire

WTHR
WTHR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Emerson#Accident#Ifd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy