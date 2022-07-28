Young England fan Tess was given tickets to the final and people are fighting back the tears

Many have been inspired by the success of the Lionesses at this year’s Euros, and one fan summed up all their experiences during the semi-final.

A young girl named Tess was filmed dancing in the stands after England Women's win on Tuesday night and the clip perfectly encapsulated the country's elation.

The youngster was seen dancing to Neil Diamond’s 'Sweet Caroline' as the 28,900 fans at Sheffield's Bramall Lane stadium enjoyed the aftermath of the Lionesses’ 4-0 win against Sweden.

Little did she realise, she would become a viral star – and her journey wasn’t over there.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After appearing alongside Ian Wright on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Tess was also invited via video link to talk to Gabby Logan at halftime during the second semi-final between Germany and France.

Speaking to Tess, Logan said: "This Sunday the final is going to be a pretty big deal. I know you would really love to be there watching it, wouldn't you? I'm sure you're going to watch it on TV. How about being in the stadium with us?"

A very happy Tess replied: "That would be great."

Logan then said: "Because I've got a couple of tickets and I'd love from the BBC to give them to you. Bring someone along with you, you can decide who it is Tess. Who do you think you've got lined up?"

Tess was left in shock by the news and put her hands on her head in delight, before being told she would get to meet the BBC team in the studio during the final.

Logan went on to say: "You can work it out who to bring. You can bring your mum, your gran, whoever you want it to be. And I'm sure Alex [Scott] and the rest of the team would love to meet you as well if you can pop up to the studio and say hi to us before the match. I think the Lionesses need your support."

People were in an emotional state after seeing the exchange – not least commentator Jonathan Pearce who was holding back the tears.

"I'm crying after that interview there I have to say,” he said. "I have never cried when you have handed back to me. Oh my God. Lovely, lovely to see her there at Wembley."

Social media users were just as choked up.

“This little girl was amazing. I was in tears watching her and she gets tickets to the final wow!!! Women's football is the best,” one said.

Others also claimed that Tess should be the one to walk out with the team during the final, with one writing: “She should be allowed to lead England out on Sunday!”