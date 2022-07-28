ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man Utd demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker

By Lawrence Ostlere and Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126r70_0gvlydDg00

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.

It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguson also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag . Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez , who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing . United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde , with Barcelona now reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the highly rated defender after making a dramatic late intervention. Juventus are reportedly “very close” to agreeing a deal with Liverpool for Roberto Firmino, while they continue to montitor Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Man United’s Anthony Martial.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Juventus#Barcelona#The Premier League#Sevilla#Man United
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong and Marc Cucurella latest

Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Law firm investigating potential legal action against UEFA from Liverpool fans

A UK law firm is investigating a potential group legal action against UEFA on behalf of Liverpool fans regarding the chaotic events surrounding May’s Champions League final in Paris.Leigh Day said it was investigating the potential claim for individuals who suffered physical or psychological injuries, having been contacted by a number of supporters.The firm said that it believes 5,000-10,000 people could be affected and would be able to join the claim, which is to allege that Uefa failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending the match.The night of the May 28 final between Liverpool and Real...
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea to challenge Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong after opening talks with Barcelona

Chelsea are in discussion with Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, with the London club now looking the likeliest club to sign the midfielder. Manchester United are currently weighing up whether to continue their interest in the signing.The Old Trafford hierarchy had agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona a month ago, but the Catalan club have become frustrated with its progress, especially as the player himself has proved obstinate over both the issue of €17m in deferred wages and the very fact he is being forced out.While there have been repeated claims from Spain that is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

German media cry foul over alleged handball by England women’s team

As the German football team licks their wounds following their defeat at Wembley, at least some of the disappointment is being channelled into speculation as to whether the team was fairly treated, even maybe defrauded out of victory. In particular there is discussion over whether the referees overlooked what is being referred to as a “clear case of handball” in the 25th minute of the match. The tabloid Bild, for one, is furious. Under the headline: Anger over the Scandal Referees, the paper writes, it was “clear to see that the England player, Leah Williamson played the ball at shoulder height, with her hand”.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
The Independent

Oscar Piastri turning down an F1 seat at Alpine for 2023 is ‘very surprising’, says Paul di Resta

Oscar Piastri’s firm denial of Alpine announcing him as their driver for the 2023 F1 season is “very surprising” given the team’s “great upwards trajectory”, says former F1 driver Paul di Resta.A dramatic couple of days has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon. Alpine reserve driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy