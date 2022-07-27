ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

DID YOU HEAR OF THE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 3

justinlee4u
2d ago

was not basic life support. brain hemorrhage and intensive care on the way to the valley. why is this not a hate crime? if the races were reversed it would be. does that seem fair? this guy has permanent brain damage for the rest of his life, and that's if he lives.

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Dewey-humboldt, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
Prescott Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Yavapai County Silent#Www P3tips Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy