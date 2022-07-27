ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City woman arrested after pointing gun at deputies

993thex.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.993thex.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy