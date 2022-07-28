ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

3 children, 1 woman found dead in Connecticut home

Three children and a woman were found dead inside a home in Connecticut.

Police were doing a wellness check at 10 Whaley Street on Danbury when they made the discovery Tuesday night.

Officers went inside the single-family residence and discovered three dead children.

While conducting a further check, they found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

The names of the victims have not been released.

More information is expected Thursday as the investigation continues.

