Wedding reception fight leads to shooting outside venue in Philadelphia, police say

A woman was shot after a fight broke out during a wedding reception in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Macalester Street.

Police say a wedding being attended by approximately 50 people was taking place inside a facility called Venue when a physical altercation occurred between guests.

Two female guests who were involved in the fight came outside.

That's when police say one of the women shot the other in the leg.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the female shooter fled the scene. They are not sure if she ran on foot or was driven away from the wedding venue.

Investigators do believe the shooter's vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say another vehicle which was parked and unattended was struck by gunfire.

When police arrived, authorities say the wedding was still going on, however, it was cut short due to the investigation.

"It's very unfortunate. It's supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding...and this fight escalated into a shooting," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police were interviewing witnesses including the bride and groom, other guests, the DJ and the bartender.

Investigators say they are confident they will take the shooter into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.