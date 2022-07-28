Video shows harrowing rescue on 91 Freeway after fiery crash kills 1, injures 4 in Riverside

One person was killed and four others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Riverside early Wednesday morning - and a harrowing rescue in the middle of the freeway was caught on video.

It happened just after midnight along the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a vehicle is seen crashing into a wall near the freeway and immediately bursting into flames.

David Pride, who saw the crash unfold and recorded it all on his phone, is heard yelling at a patient - who appeared to be lying in the middle of the road - telling him or her to move.

"No! No! No! You're going to get hit!" Pride said.

Footage then shows Pride running and dragging the patient to safety.

"I tried to wave traffic down, but they're coming 70, 80 mph. They're smashing right past me. I'm getting back," Pride told Eyewitness News.

Pride had two phones in hand, one to record and the other to try and alert drivers with the flashlight.

Before the rescue, he noticed the motorcyclist was still moving and realized he had not been hit.

"I just took a risk going into the street. I see him still moving, I know he's alive, I just grab him using my upper body strength to just grab him," Pride said.

Pride said he felt a sense of relief when the biker told him he didn't get hit by a car.

He said he doesn't feel like a hero, he just reacted to the situation.

"At the end of the day I just took a risk to get him out of the street," Pride said.

Authorities said the flames from the crash spread to nearby ivy covering the sound wall.

Firefighters were then sent to the 8700 block of Indiana Avenue after brush caught on fire behind an apartment building.

Two people were critically injured and two others suffered only minor injuries. The fifth person was killed on the scene.

The patient seen in the video survived though their condition remains unknown, although the biker was conscious and only complained of having arm pain after he was rescued.

Fire officials said no structures were damaged and no residents were displaced due to the building fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.