Eisenhower Expressway shooting leads to chase, crash; 1 in custody

Illinois State Police said a man is in custody after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway that turned into a police pursuit and crash.

State police said Chicago police received a report of shots fired from a white Mercedes on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

A CPD helicopter spotted the vehicle driving to Chicago and officers followed it. Shortly after, the Mercedes was involved in a crash near 37th and Michigan, state police said.

The driver was taken into custody by Chicago police and then turned over to Illinois State Police, according to ISP. No injuries were reported.

No charges have yet been filed.