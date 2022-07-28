ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey police ID suspected serial burglar with Ring camera footage

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Z9fV_0gvWvdl400

New Jersey police have identified a suspected serial burglar from Ring cam footage.

The footage is from one of three recent break-ins in Belleville.

Alert officers recognized the man when they saw him walking down a street in town on Tuesday.

The man is identified as 45-year-old Jose Lopez.

Police say Lopez broke into three homes, taking $7,000 in jewelry from one house as two children hid in a bedroom.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

Four New York City correction officers were charged Monday for their inaction in the attempted suicide of an 18-year-old inmate on Rikers Island. Joe Torres has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 7

Leeann Witt
2d ago

the ring doorbell is the best thing I bought,I see videos with people trying to see if your door is open at 4am!it's scary!

Reply(1)
3
Marlene Levash DeRonde
2d ago

Our neighbor's Ring caught the porch pirates who stole our Fed Ex delivery and the license plate and make of their car. Since, we have purchased one of our own.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Belleville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Belleville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Serial#Rikers Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy