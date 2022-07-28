New Jersey police ID suspected serial burglar with Ring camera footage
New Jersey police have identified a suspected serial burglar from Ring cam footage. The footage is from one of three recent break-ins in Belleville. Alert officers recognized the man when they saw him walking down a street in town on Tuesday. The man is identified as 45-year-old Jose Lopez. Police say Lopez broke into three homes, taking $7,000 in jewelry from one house as two children hid in a bedroom. MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers
