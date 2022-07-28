New Jersey police ID suspected serial burglar with Ring camera footage

New Jersey police have identified a suspected serial burglar from Ring cam footage.

The footage is from one of three recent break-ins in Belleville.

Alert officers recognized the man when they saw him walking down a street in town on Tuesday.

The man is identified as 45-year-old Jose Lopez.

Police say Lopez broke into three homes, taking $7,000 in jewelry from one house as two children hid in a bedroom.

