Update: 2 arrested after San Francisco road-rage incident ends with Market Street crash

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed two people were arrested following a Wednesday road-rage incident that included shots fired before a pursuit and crash, according to authorities.

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lombard Street and Laguna Street after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers met with a victim, who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle. The victim said the incident resulted in a non-injury vehicle collision, after which the other driver exited their vehicle brandishing a gun before firing it and fleeing the scene.

Police were able to locate a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from officers. A brief police pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped on Market Street near Front Street after losing control and colliding with other vehicles, ending up on its side.

SF road-rage crash after police pursuit. CBS

Police said two occupants were detained. The two detained individuals were also taken to the hospital for treatment, as was one person from the car they hit. They are all expected to be ok.

The crash closed part of Market Street for an extended period of time. SF Muni service was impacted considerably, with the F Market streetcar only providing service between Ferry Plaza and Beach/Jones during the closure. A number of buses also needed to be rerouted. The scene was cleared and regular SF Muni service restored by shortly before 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, police confirmed that officers arrested the two individuals who were detained in connection with the incident after probable cause was developed.. The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Pittsburg resident Marcus Yingling and 30-year-old Vallejo resident Sonya Orozco.

Yingling was transported to San Francisco County Jail and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm , negligent discharge of a firearm, committing a felony while out of custody on bail, possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failure to stop at a red light. Orozco was also transported to San Francisco County Jail and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, a probation violation for hit and run and driving without a license.

While arrests have been made, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.