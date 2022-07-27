ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Conservatives mock VP Harris for using visual descriptions, pronouns during event

By Ben Adler
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 43

Mike Vaughn
2d ago

she doesn't know who she is she's not educated in world affairs the history of the world and other countries that's why that basketball player is locked up she didn't have any respect for any body

Reply(1)
17
AP_001165.4cda81d1d0514f7dacb3a87b6c8548a9.2251
14h ago

Other countries like Russia see this like it’s a joke and laugh at us, no other countries take us seriously because that seems to be our main focus and only priority now.

Reply
9
Gabbylou
2d ago

And this is what the so-called 81 million voters are proud of? Well that should speak volumes there.🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
45
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Coelho
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Descriptions#Gender Pronouns#Politics Federal#Racism#Republicans#Rnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy