Little League: Back Mountain National’s bats cooled off in state tournament opener

Back Mountain National’s high-powered offense ran into a hot pitcher to open the state tournament.

National’s bats were finally held down by an opponent in the postseason in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Greencastle in the first game of the Little League State Major Baseball Tournament held at Pitt-Bradford.

Back Mountain National had scored more than 100 runs during a stretch that delivered the District 31 and Section 5 championships along with a berth in the state tournament.

But Greencastle pitcher Cam Rakaczewski threw a complete-game shutout on Wednesday morning, snuffing out a potential rally by National in the final inning.

National drops into the elimination bracket with the loss and will now face Aston Middletown at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to stay alive in the tournament. Aston Middletown lost 14-4 to Southern Lehigh on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in state tournament play, the Greater Wyoming Area junior also faces an elimination game on Thursday, set to play at 4 p.m. at DuBois Little League.