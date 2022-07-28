Police: Young boy hit by stray bullet during gun battle in Philadelphia

A young boy is recovering at the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was hit by a stray bullet during a gun battle Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. when a shootout broke out between two groups of people on the 200 block of Armstrong Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the 7-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire and suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

At least 11 shots were fired. According to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace, two vehicles and two homes were also hit by stray bullets.

"At the time of the shooting, there were numerous persons out enjoying the weather, enjoying each other's company when the shooting broke out," Pace said.

Philadelphia police provide update on shooting that injured young boy on July 27, 2022.

No other injuries were reported nor have any suspects been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.