Philadelphia, PA

Police: Young boy hit by stray bullet during gun battle in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

A young boy is recovering at the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was hit by a stray bullet during a gun battle Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. when a shootout broke out between two groups of people on the 200 block of Armstrong Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the 7-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire and suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

At least 11 shots were fired. According to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace, two vehicles and two homes were also hit by stray bullets.

"At the time of the shooting, there were numerous persons out enjoying the weather, enjoying each other's company when the shooting broke out," Pace said.

Philadelphia police provide update on shooting that injured young boy on July 27, 2022.

No other injuries were reported nor have any suspects been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 8

Ronald L. Coleman
3d ago

why is it a body count every year when we can choose not to be around people on the life mission - you want to fight join the military 💯🙏

Reply(2)
5
Gunner1226
2d ago

This is ridiculous. Somebody needs to have the balls to step up and do something to change this, these poor innocent little kids getting injured I'd not right. They are seeing and living this no wonder this behavior gets passed down.

Reply
3
CenteristDude
2d ago

where is the outrage? where are the protest? where are the riots? I guess it only matters if a cop does it

Reply
5
 

