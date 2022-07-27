Wendy Williams Accused of Refusing Her Son Entry to Her NYC Penthouse

www.blackenterprise.com
betryan28
2d ago
everyone is quick to blame her, no one knows what went on behind closed doors, just because they are family doesn't mean they have to get along. many times "families " are the first to stab you in the back.
deborah mccloud
2d ago
I'm not a fan but isn't that her personal family issues? She ain't on TV any longer talking about nobody. Family issues occur in most families families. Some of yall wanted off the TV and she is and ya still messing with her in her business. 😒
Gamel Robinson
2d ago
What a pos….not supporting his sister during her breakdown and spreading family business. Surely he has profited off of her success.
