Rishi Sunak on the ropes after screeching U-turn on energy bills’ VAT

RISHI Sunak was on the ropes last night after tearing up his opposition to tax cuts by announcing he would slash VAT on household energy bills.

The giveaway would save families £160 a year.

But he was savaged by Liz Truss’s allies, who said it was a humiliating U-turn.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, firmly in Team Truss, said: “Rishi has flip-flopped and U-turned on this issue.

“He said tax cuts were a fairytale. Belatedly I see he’s changed his mind. The cuts he is proposing now he opposed in Cabinet.”

But Team Rishi hit back, questioning his rival Ms Truss’s own changing views.

A campaign source told The Sun: “Scrapping VAT on energy bills is the right response to the challenges people are facing with energy bills this autumn.

"Just as during the pandemic, Rishi is showing he will step in with help at the right time.

“Liz is the queen of U-turns — whether it’s abolishing the monarchy, being a Lib Dem, voting remain in the EU referendum, or calling for a golden age of relations with China. It’s not clear what she believes in.”

But last night leaked papers revealed the depth of Mr Sunak’s own links with China.

A 47-page partnership report — canned over security fears earlier this year — would have “deepened trade links” and made the UK China’s market of choice.

Meanwhile, polling from YouGov now shows both Tory candidates are less popular than Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer.