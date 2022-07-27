State launches new online directory to find behavioral health specialists in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new online directory website, OwnPath looks to make it easier for people to find a behavioral health specialist near them and in their income bracket.

The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA launched a new care directory called OwnPath Tuesday, providing an accessible experience for all people seeking mental health help in Colorado.

This online directory helps people to find behavioral health providers licensed by the BHA and to search for specific services or use a guided search to identify providers or resources that best meet their needs. Searches can be specific and narrowed down by criteria such as location, days of operation, language support, payment types accepted, and more.

It's a one-stop shop, designed to point Coloradans in the right direction by allowing them to answer a few questions that refine their search and get what they're looking for.

Brielle Byrd, a clinician at Gateway Success says Colorado's behavioral health administration's newest tool 'OwnPath' will help guide Coloradans to the right clinician for them.

"I believe it is going to allow clients to find us a little easier - going back to people being scared to ask for help we are in this day in age where technology is very advanced," said Byrd.

As a mental health clinician for Byrd, this tool feels like a game changer.

" I want to say that financial issues have been a big topic of conversation for them and also grieve and loss with the pandemic and family members being sick," added Byrd.

With this new tool - Coloradans looking for mental health help can find affordable care.

The website allows you to search for specific services - from typing in your zipcode to narrowing down providers by language, payment, and hours of operation.

Earlier this year a group of behavioral and mental health experts met to design a website with a coordination platform that improves accessibility and builds trust with community members.

Ashley Darnell, product manager with the Colorado Office of Information Technology says they are tending to people's specific needs.

"Many of the features identified through conversations with experts were centered around ensuring that at launch we had an English and Spanish version and we do look to expand," added Darnell.

OwnPath can be used in both English and Spanish, with more languages to come.

This is an ongoing project as the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration looks to engage with people who use the website to improve the tool.





