North Carolina elections could be affected by court decision allowing felons right to vote

3d ago
if you're convicted of a felon served your time that's one thing you should have the right to vote for the simple fact is you're working citizen paying your taxes you have the right to decide who's going to control the government but now if you're in the prisons you forfeited that right to vote you're in the penitentiary or jails serving your time you have no rights to vote it's real simple the only reason that they would pass laws like this to allow all inmates and everything to vote is because the Liberals are getting desperate
John Scadova
3d ago
Allowing felons to vote? Good luck to those that reside in a state that allows incarcerated criminals to participate in society.
