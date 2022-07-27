ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' 1st practice of 2022 training camp

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
An interesting season kicked off with an interesting first day of training camp for the Carolina Panthers. Here are the top takeaways from the opening practice down in Spartanburg, S.C.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are getting even opportunities

As expected, the battle under center was headlined by Darnold and Mayfield—who split reps quite evenly. Head coach Matt Rhule said the plan tomorrow, after running the former with the first team and the latter with the second, is to flip personnel:

“For day one, Sam took all the 1 reps with the 1 group. Baker took all the 2 reps with the 2 group. Tomorrow, we’ll have Baker take all the reps with the first group, Sam take all the reps with the 2 group. And the thought process being we really want our guys to have the ability to work with the same receivers the entire day. Obviously, Baker got the install last night, this morning he’s out here trying to execute it. So we wanted those guys to have some consistency at receiver for the first two days. And then we’ll start to mix things up a little bit more. Then we had Matt [Corral] and PJ [Walker] split the threes.”

Darnold remains cognizant of fatal flaw

Skittish footwork has been one of Darnold’s bugaboos throughout his first four years in the league. And he still knows it’s something he must fix:

“I’m working on my feet. Making sure, ya know, in the chaos of the pocket—making sure they stay quiet. They don’t get chitty chatty. And they don’t get all over the place. Tried to emulate that or simulate that as best we could in training—which, again, is hard to do. But we try to do it in training and schematically-wise, ya know, just watching me and seeing how I process.”

Mayfield not completely satisfied with his first day

Mayfield was also willing to admit some shortcomings of his own. The former first overall pick said his first overall practice wasn’t as smooth as he wanted it to be:

“Some good things. Not excited about some of the throws, accuracy-wise. Got a little greedy on one. Gotta take care of the ball. So, there was some good. But just not enough. Not enough of it.”

Matt Corral had a day

The wildcard of this quarterback competition did, however, have himself a nice first day:

LT competition kicks off with Brady Christensen

The battle under center isn’t the only competition to keep an eye on. 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu must earn that spot on the blindside:

Andre Roberts will be a key piece on special teams

Rhule also gave us a little nugget about wideout and kick returner Andre Roberts, who signed on to a one-year deal this spring. He’s expected to play an integral role on special teams:

“He can really change our special teams unit. Our defense last year had the worst starting field position in the NFL in the last five years, where they started. And that’s a function of offense, defense and special teams. But we have a plan here to make sure we affect field position, I think Andre’s a huge part.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

