2023 WR commits to Georgia football

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
2023 three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has announced his commitment to Georgia football.

Haynes (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) out of North Penn High School in Fort Washington, Pa., is rated as the No. 83 receiver and the No. 15 player in the state of Pennsylvania, per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs beat out Penn State, Rutgers and Boston College for Haynes, who is UGA’s 18th commitment and second wideout in the class of 2023, the third-ranked class in the nation.

Here’s a look at Haynes’ moves at a Rivals Camp this spring:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

