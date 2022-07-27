ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former Auburn defensive end cut by NFL team

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7A10_0gvOo8MP00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Rusher Dee Ford’s future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in jeopardy for some time now, but the team finally made its decision on Wednesday.

The 49ers finally cut Ford after previously stating they weren’t sure they saw him in their future. Ford hasn’t played for the 49ers all too much, only appearing in seven games across the last two years with the team.

Ford initially came to San Francisco via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was a big producer for Kansas City and managed to do the same for San Francisco with a 10-sack season in 2019 in just 11 games. Injuries prevented anything further, though, and his campaign with the 49ers finally came to an end without much fanfare on Wednesday.

At Auburn, Ford particularly shined in his fifth year as a Tiger — he put up 10.5 sacks and 29 tackles and earned a First Team All-SEC nod for his efforts. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft with the 23rd pick overall by Kansas City.

Ford now becomes a free agent and can sign with any NFL team should he clear waivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Auburn, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#2014 Nfl Draft#American Football#Ford#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy