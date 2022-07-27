ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Four-star DL Wilky Denaud commits to Auburn

By JD McCarthy
 3 days ago
RICH WEST/SPECIAL TO TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn once again has momentum on the recruiting trail.

Four-star defensive lineman Milky Denaud committed to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Denaud is the Tigers first commit along the defensive line and is expected to play the edge position when he gets to Auburn. He is ranked as he No. 362 overall recruit and No. 48 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the 66th best prospects from Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Denaud is from Fort Pierce, Florida. While he is being recruited as an edge player by Auburn’s staff, he has the strength and size to also play inside to take advantage of mismatches.

He is the Tigers fifth commit of the 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star wide receiver Karmello English, four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, four-star safety Terrance Love, and four-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

In addition to football, Denaud plays track and basketball at John Carrol High school. He made 55 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 10 games as a junior.

